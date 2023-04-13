Miller Angus of Draper, SD 41st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 3, 2023



Location: Presho Livestock, Presho, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

44 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,744





Great set of top quality yearling Angus bulls from Curt and Janet and Casey and Monica Miller for their annual bull sale. Bulls with extra growth, thickness and calving ease.



Top selling bull was lot 21, MA Rally 21, 2/12/2022 son of KR Rally 9064 x BT Heavy Duty 1284 to Paul Patterson, Draper, SD for $10,500.



Lot 223, OPP Resilient 229, 2/17/2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Paintrock Trapper to Kathy Kash, Winner, SD for $10,000.



Lot 232, MA Pacific 232, 3/27/2022 son of Sterling Pacific 904 x SAV Real Performance 4876 to Paul Patterson, Draper, SD for $9,500.



Lot 211, MA Rally 211, 3/1/2022 son of KR Rally 9064 x Woodhill Mel W12-B223 to Kyle Booth, Draper, SD for $8,500.



Lot 249, MA Annuity 249, 1/21/2022 son of CAR DON Annuity 114 x KR Synergy to Kevin Meyers, Draper, SD for $8,500.



Casey Miller got the honors of giving the opening comments at the Miller Angus of Draper bull sale this year.

srmillerdeca1ea5c39d-Casey



Casey Miller got the honors of giving the opening comments at the Miller Angus of Draper bull sale this year.



Chris and Marie Hanson, Winner, SD selected several bulls for Kathy Kash ranch.

srmiller07d9f9b64fb6-Hanson







Imogene Wolcott, Reliance, SD picked up a couple Miller Angus bulls.

srmiller4504956ccf5f-Wolcott



