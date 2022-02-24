Minert-Simonson Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2022

Location: Dunning, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

110 Yrlg. Bulls – $7,625

25 Commerical Open heifers – $1,450

The Annual Bull Sale for Minert – Simonson Angus was a great morning. Although it was a little on the windy side, the bull offering was very deep, The buyers stayed strong from start to finish for the sale with a very good crowd on hand.

Lot 1 Simonson Steamboat 471 Sold for $21,000 to McGinn Ranch – Anselmo, NE.

Lot 13 Simonson Steamboat 1661 Sold for $15,000 to Clay Kucera – Bassett, NE.

Lot 21 T Minert Steamboat 221 Sold for $15,000 to JH Minor Company – Hyannis, NE.

Lot 37 Simonson Gus 1731 Sold for $15,000 to MR Angus – Wheatland, WY.

Lot 53 Simonson Boiler 441 Sold for $14,000 to Bar S Ranch – Paradise, KS.

Lot 20 T Minert Steamboat 271 Sold for $13,000 to JH Minor Company – Hyannis, NE.

The bull pens stayed active with people looking at the bull sale offering.

