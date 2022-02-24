Minert-Simonson Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant
Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2022
Location: Dunning, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
110 Yrlg. Bulls – $7,625
25 Commerical Open heifers – $1,450
The Annual Bull Sale for Minert – Simonson Angus was a great morning. Although it was a little on the windy side, the bull offering was very deep, The buyers stayed strong from start to finish for the sale with a very good crowd on hand.
Lot 1 Simonson Steamboat 471 Sold for $21,000 to McGinn Ranch – Anselmo, NE.
Lot 13 Simonson Steamboat 1661 Sold for $15,000 to Clay Kucera – Bassett, NE.
Lot 21 T Minert Steamboat 221 Sold for $15,000 to JH Minor Company – Hyannis, NE.
Lot 37 Simonson Gus 1731 Sold for $15,000 to MR Angus – Wheatland, WY.
Lot 53 Simonson Boiler 441 Sold for $14,000 to Bar S Ranch – Paradise, KS.
Lot 20 T Minert Steamboat 271 Sold for $13,000 to JH Minor Company – Hyannis, NE.
