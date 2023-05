Miske Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: April 26, 2023



Location: Glendive Livestock Exchange- Glendive, MT



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Averages

60 2 Year Old Bulls Average $5,363

61 Yearling Bulls Average $4,320

121 TOTAL BULLS AVERAGE $4,837





Top 2 Year Old Bulls



Lot 6 $8,500 to Jones Ranch, Miles City, MT; MR Jet Black 1214; 3/20/21; Bar R Jet Black 5063 x WMR Timeless 458.



Lot 1 $8,000 to Jones Ranch, Miles City, MT; MR Thumper 1283; 3/20/21; OCC Thumper 819T x Thomas Up River 1614.



Lot 10 $8,000 to Brian Johnston, Saco, MT; MR Easy 1291; 3/22/21; MR Xtra Easy 6030 x Sitz Upward 307R.



Lot 26 $7,750 to Roy Lutts, Wibaux, MT; MR Final Answer 1120; 4/9/21; MR Final Answer 4524 x MR Mojo 4523.



Top Yearlings



Lot 62 $8,500 to Gary Tescher, Sidney, MT; MR Stellar 221; 3/2/22; Sitz Stellar 726D x MR Mojo 4523.



Lot 84 $7,500 to Darin Miske, Wibaux, MT; MR Endgame 280; 3/4/22; Schiefelbein Endgame 99 x Mohnen Long Haul 502.



Roger Jacobs and Bob Miske on the block.

srmiske