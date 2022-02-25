Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet
TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens and Dan Piroutek
Date: February 17, 2022
Location: At the farm, Olivet, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
114 Reg. yrlg Angus Bulls – $6,164
20 Pairs – $3,670
20 Bred Heifers – $3,280
A big crowd was on hand for the annual Mogck & Sons Angus Production Sale. The cattle always look outstanding as they are displayed on grassy lots right in the yard. The sale moved right along with great demand from commercial cattlemen. Charles Mogck buys many of his customers’ calves to finish them out. These bulls have good production numbers. There was extra demand on the female portion of the sale.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 68: $21,000 to Doug Nichols, Bartlett, Nebraska – Deer Valley Growth Fund x EF Commando 1366
Lot 69: $17,000 to Mark Boraas, Appleton, Minnesota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x G A R Prophet
Lot 103: $16,000 to Quinton Johnson, Corson, South Dakota – SydGen Brickyard x 3F Epic 4631
Lot 56: $14,500 to Joshua Sachs, Appleton, Minnesota – G A R Ashland x A & B SpotLite 3065
Lot 32: $14,000 to South Dakota Buyer – Sitz Barricade 632F x Connealy Final Solution
Lot 1: $13,500 to Fuoss Angus Ranch, Draper, South Dakota – SydGen KCF Gavel 8361 x Poss Maverick
Lot 67: $12,500 to South Dakota Buyer – Deer Valley Growth Fund x MOGCK Czar 256
Lot 34: $12,000 to Mehlhaf Angus, Freeman , South Dakota – Tehama Tahoe B767 x SydGen Enhance
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Mogck & Sons Angus of Olivet
TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens and Dan Piroutek