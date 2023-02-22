Mogck & Sons Angus

Hannah Mogck and her father Dean added several females to their herd.

TSLN Reps: Kelly Klein, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2023



Location: Olivet SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Manager: Vern Frey



Averages:

109 Yearling Bulls – $6,330

45 Bred Females $2,921





The Mogck family held their 40th Annual Angus Production Sale at the ranch near Olivet, SD, on Feb 16, 2023. They are into the fourth generation of Mogcks raising top quality Angus cattle. Good weather, a big crowd and great cattle made for a terrific sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 54, $31,000, MOGCK BARRICADE 1382, 1-10-22, son of SITZ BARRICADE 632F X MOGCK NICKY 2218, to Brinkley Angus Ranch, MO.

Lot 108, $20,000, MOGCK UPGRADE 1322, 1-10-22, son of RIVERBEND UPGRADE 8605 X MOGCK QUEEN 2188, to Gana Farms LLC Martell, NE.

Lot 94, $17,000, MOGCK OPTIMUM 1222, 1-8-22, son of DEER VALLEY OPTIMUM 9246 X MOGCK ANN 2639, to Fox Angus Farms, Watertown, SD.

Lot 64, $15,000, MOGCK GROWTH FUND 742, 1-1-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X MOGCK NICKY 1319, to Quintin Johnson, Corsica, SD.

Lot 36 $10,500, MOGCK ENHANCE 1282, 1-10-22, son of SYDGEN ENHANCE X MOGCK ENTELLO 1830, to Josh Bialas, Parkston, SD.

TOP SELLING FEMALES

Lot 136 $5,750, MOGCK MISS 1609, 1-20-19, daughter of MOGCK PAYWEIGHT 1317 X MOGCK MISS 903, w/ bull calf at side by Tehama Tahoe, to William Hoff, Tripp, SD.

Lot 134, $4,000, MOGCK MISS 829, 1-7-19, daughter of BAR R JET BLACK 5063 X MOGCK MISS 220, w/ bull calf at side by HCC Whitewater, to Hannah Mogck, Olivet, SD.

Retired State Senator Frank Kloucek took home some Mogck Females.

Hannah Mogck and her father Dean added several females to their herd.

