Mohnen Angus “Power of Genetics” 28th Annual Bull Sale
Date: Jan. 25, 2022
Location: at the Ranch, southwest of White Lake, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Manager: Curt Schaff of American Angus Hall of Fame
TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens
Averages:
114 reg. yrlg Angus Bulls – $10,618
15 Fall Angus Bulls – $7,691
14 Sim-Angus Bulls – $4,232
48 Bred Commercial Angus Heifers – $2,131
Another big day for Mohnen Angus. This herd continues to provide some of the top Angus genetics across the nation. It has been amazing to watch how this herd has progressed over the years.
Many good commercial men across the midwest were on the seats to compete for these good bulls. Bulls sold in everybody’s price range.
Top Selling Angus:
Lot 1: $210,000 for Mohnen Historic to Schrock Angus, Brock, Nebraska – Mohnen Prince 2959 x Wulffs Ext 6106 (Mohnen Jilt)
Lot 2: $60,000 to Styles Angus, Brentford, South Dakota – Mohnen Prince 2959 x Mohnen Success 187 (Mohnen Jilt)
Lot 57: $37,000 to DBL Angus, Inc., Fullerton, Nebraska – G A R Reliant x S A V Resource 1441 (Mohnen Jilt)
Lot 20: $35,000 to Skogan Livestock, Fort Shaw, Montana – Mohnen Assurance x S A V Renown 3439
Lot 27: $29,000 to Hoover Angus, Ellston, Iowa – Mohnen General 548 x S A V Sensation 5615 (Mohnen Jilt)
Lot 7: $25,000 to Clear Creek Angus, Chinook, Montana – Mohnen Prince 2959 x Mohnen Success 187
Lot 130: $24,000 to Bruner Angus, Drake, North Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Benfield Substance 8506 (Mohnen Jilt)
Lot 21: $20,000 to Skogan Livestock, Fort Shaw, Montana – Mohnen Assurance x S A V Resource 1441
