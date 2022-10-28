Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Sept. 24, 2022
Location: Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana
Auctioneers: Ty Thompson and Greg Goggins
Averages:
932 A.I. Bred Heifers Average – $1,862
1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328
273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229
3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119
57 Registered Bred Cow Average – $2,614
This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.
Top Commercial Bred Cows:
Lot 20 at $2,500 x 39 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve in March
Lot 24 at $2,475 x 15 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve in March
Lot 22 at $2,400 x 230 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve In April
Lot 25 at $2,400 x 20 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve May 1-10
Lot 20 at $2,400 x 40 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve in March
Lot 30 at $2,400 x 30 Head ; 3 & 4 Year Olds to Calve March 15-April 30
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
Lot 5 at $2,300 x 20 Head; A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo to Calve March 5-7 carrying Bull calves
Lot 3 at $2,200 x 20 Head ; A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo to calve February 9-12 carrying bull calves
Lot 7 at $2,175 x 16 Head ; A.I. Bred to Connealy King Air to calve February 23-25 carrying bull calves
Lot 1 at $2,150 x 52 Head A.I. Bred to Connealy King Air to cale February 15-19 carrying bull calves
Lot 6 at $2,150 x 20 Head A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo to calve March 5-7 carrying heifer calves