Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”

The huge offering of bred Angus females at the J&L livestock Montana Angus female bonanza.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick



Date of Sale: Sept. 24, 2022



Location: Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana



Auctioneers: Ty Thompson and Greg Goggins



Averages:





932 A.I. Bred Heifers Average – $1,862

1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328

273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229

3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119

57 Registered Bred Cow Average – $2,614

This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.



Top Commercial Bred Cows:



Lot 20 at $2,500 x 39 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve in March



Lot 24 at $2,475 x 15 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve in March



Lot 22 at $2,400 x 230 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve In April



Lot 25 at $2,400 x 20 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve May 1-10



Lot 20 at $2,400 x 40 Head ; 2 Coming 3’s to Calve in March



Lot 30 at $2,400 x 30 Head ; 3 & 4 Year Olds to Calve March 15-April 30



Top Commercial Bred Heifers:



Lot 5 at $2,300 x 20 Head; A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo to Calve March 5-7 carrying Bull calves



Lot 3 at $2,200 x 20 Head ; A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo to calve February 9-12 carrying bull calves



Lot 7 at $2,175 x 16 Head ; A.I. Bred to Connealy King Air to calve February 23-25 carrying bull calves



Lot 1 at $2,150 x 52 Head A.I. Bred to Connealy King Air to cale February 15-19 carrying bull calves



Lot 6 at $2,150 x 20 Head A.I. Bred to Vermilion Leo to calve March 5-7 carrying heifer calves

