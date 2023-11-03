TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Oct. 23, 2023





Location: PAYS Livestock, Billings, MT



Auctioneer: Ty Thompson



Averages:

1659 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,592

1754 Commercial Bred Cows – $2,784



Comments

Joe and Linda Goggins family and the entire crew at J &L Livestock held their 20th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza sale at PAYS Livestock on Monday, Oct. 23.



This was probably the largest offering bred heifers and young cows to be offered in the upper mid-west this fall. The cattle were bred to high performance, low birth-weight bulls such as Vermilion Leo, Connealy King Air and a host of other top Vermilion Ranch bulls. The cattle were all ultrasounded and sorted for calving dates and sire groups, giving buyers plenty of options to suite their individual operation.



This is a sale that you can buy excellent quality females bred alike in volume, backed by cattlemen and ranchers that will stand behind their product.

