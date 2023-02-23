Mrnak Herefords 56th Annual Production Sale.

Terry Mrnak with grandson Layton at the start of the 56th Annual Mrnak Hereford sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2023



Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

9 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls – $8,306

78 Two-Yr. Old Hereford Bulls – $7,686

1 Pick of Herd Bred Heifers – $20,000

67 Commercial F1 Open Baldy Heifers – $1,827





The Mrnak name has been a mainstay in the Hereford breed in the Dakotas for years. This year, 2023, marked the 56th Annual Production Sale for the Mrnak family. The 2-year-old and 18-month-old bulls offered in this sale were a true testament to the dedication to not only the Hereford Breed but the cattle industry. Thick butted, solid, stout bulls that will last in the breeding pastures



TOP SELLING TWO-YR. OLD BULLS:

Lot 1, MH 2239 Advance 1540 1ET, April 19, 2021 son of H5 9075 Advance 2239 x NJW 73S W18 Hometown 10Y ET to Ron Buckman, South Heart, ND for $21,000.



Lot 2, MH 4119 Advance 1568 1ET, April 27, 2021 son of MH 2239 Advance 4119 x MH Dakota Lad 6238 1ET to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $19,000.



Lot 70 MH 830 Revere 1522 1ET, April 16, 2021 son of MH Revere 830 ET x MH Dakota Lad 6238 1ET to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $16,000,



Lot 83, MH 830 Revere 1567 1ET, April 27, 2021 son of MH Revere 830 ET x MH Dakota Lad 6238 1ET to Jesse Kittleson, Bottineau, ND for $14,500



TOP FALL BULL:



Lot 98, MH BN 708 Red Time 1791, September 30, 2021 son of 7MI 4151 Red Time 708 x H5 9075 Advance 2239 to Brad Beckstrand, Warrick, ND for $15,000.



Congratulations to the Mrnak family on a great sale and congratulations to Wayne Mrnak on his retirement.

Lee Habeck, Sundance, WY, Mrnak Hereford bull buyer.

Buckman Ranch, South Heart, ND. Longtime repeat Mrnak bull buyers.

