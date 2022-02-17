Mrnak Herefords 56th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2022

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Scott Weishaar

Averages:

96 Hereford Bulls – $6,675

Powerful set of two year old Hereford bulls for the Mrnak Hereford 55th Annual Production sale. Bulls with substance, depth, thickness and eye appeal. The Mrnak family is one of the pioneer breeders of Hereford cattle in this region and this year’s sale offering was as strong from top to bottom as ever.

There was an excellent crowd of bidders and buyers on hand to give the Mrnak family a great sale.

Lot 25, MH 708 Red Time 042, March 23, 2020 son of 7MI 4151 Red Time 708 x ECR AL Ree Heights 3003 ET to C/K Cattle, Highmore, SD and Ward Livestock, Laramie, WY for $18,500.

Lot 95, MH 708 Red Time 0603, August 23, 2020 son of 7MI 4151 Red Time 708 x MH Sensation 2159 sold to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $16,000.

Lot 26, MH 708 Red Time 047, March 18, 2020 son of 7MI 4151 Red Time 708 x Churchill Spirit 185Y, to Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD for $15,000.

Lot 19, MH RM Red Time 015, March 16, 202 son of 7MI 4151 Red Time 708 x H5 9075 Advance 5120 to Travis Anderson, Warwick, ND for $14,000.

Lot 36, MH 4119 Advance 0130, April 5, 2020 son of MH 2239 Advance 4119 x Nichols Spear 343 sold to Marc Fridley, Taylor, ND for $12,500.

Scott Katus, Watauga, SD looking over the Mrnak bulls.



Some of the Mrnak boys. From top Andy, Brent, Ellis and Layton.



Travis Anderson, Warwick, ND got a couple Mrnak Hereford bulls.

