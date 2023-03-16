Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch
TSLN Rep: Curt Westland
Date of Sale: Feb. 26, 2023
Location: At the ranch southeast of Rapid City, SD
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe
Averages:
118 yearling bulls $5,977
Due to some unfriendly weather, the crew at Mt. Rushmore Angus had to move their sale to Sunday the 26th of February. No one was complaining about the move, and they picked the perfect snow date. After enjoying the best smoked brisket from Orange Johnson, the folks filled the seats to view and bid on an exceptional set of Angus bulls.
Lot 27 by Myers Fair-N-Square M39 out of an SAV Recharge daughter brought $17,000 and is headed to Ryegate, MT with Green Mountain Angus.
Lot 12 brought $11,000 from the Bowan Ranch, Scenic, SD.
Lot 18 is headed to Bowman, ND bringing $11,000 from Payco Holecek.
Lot 59 also sold for $11,000 from Darby Jesperson of Hemingford, NE.