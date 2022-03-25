Neiman Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: March 17, 2022
Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market-Belle Fourche, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
40 Bulls – $4,106
Great weather was on order March 17, 2022 for the Annual Neiman Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale held at Belle Fourche Livestock Market-Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Neiman Cattle Co. continues to offer their customers cattle developed to be low maintenance and highly efficient and stands behind the product with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 1 at $9,500, NCC CORNERSTONE 001, DOB 4/19/2021, CFC CORNERSTONE M71 x OCC GENERAL 794G, Sold to Burt Palm-Medicine Bow, Wyoming
Lot 4 at $6,500, NCC CORNERSTONE 039, DOB 4/9/20, CFC CORNERSTONE M71 x MYTTY IN FOCUS, Sold to Burt Palm-Medicine Bow, Wyoming
Lot 18 at $6,000, NCC CHINOOK 025, DOB 4/17/20, JBOB CHINOOK 603 x COLEMAN JUNEAU 4293, Sold to Steve Whipple-Cambridge, Nebraska
Lot 7 at $5,750, NCC EPOCK 022, DOB 4/17/20, CFC EPOCH MT71 x NCC IMAGE
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User