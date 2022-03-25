TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 17, 2022

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market-Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

40 Bulls – $4,106

Great weather was on order March 17, 2022 for the Annual Neiman Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale held at Belle Fourche Livestock Market-Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Neiman Cattle Co. continues to offer their customers cattle developed to be low maintenance and highly efficient and stands behind the product with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $9,500, NCC CORNERSTONE 001, DOB 4/19/2021, CFC CORNERSTONE M71 x OCC GENERAL 794G, Sold to Burt Palm-Medicine Bow, Wyoming

Lot 4 at $6,500, NCC CORNERSTONE 039, DOB 4/9/20, CFC CORNERSTONE M71 x MYTTY IN FOCUS, Sold to Burt Palm-Medicine Bow, Wyoming

Lot 18 at $6,000, NCC CHINOOK 025, DOB 4/17/20, JBOB CHINOOK 603 x COLEMAN JUNEAU 4293, Sold to Steve Whipple-Cambridge, Nebraska

Lot 7 at $5,750, NCC EPOCK 022, DOB 4/17/20, CFC EPOCH MT71 x NCC IMAGE

Ty Thybo-Reva, South Dakota.

