Nelson Red Angus Revolution Annual Bull Sale

Date: Mar. 15, 2022

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

27 Red Angus Bulls – $2,037

It was a beautiful western South Dakota day for the Nelson Red Angus annual sale. This is a way-undersold set of cattle for the quality that they are. These bulls come from a relatively new herd for the area.

The Nelson Red Angus cattle are raised at Benson, Minnesota. They have over 300 cows calving each year and choose to only bring the best to this sale in Philip. These bulls come from easy-keeping, maternally-made cows that milk well. These calving ease bulls have impressive rates of gain.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 4: $4,000 to Mike Livermont, Belvidere, South Dakota – Damar Next D852 x Red DKF Razor 55C

Lot 2: $3,750 to Dustin Lurz, Philip, South Dakota – Collier Finished Product x Red Six Mile Grand Slam 130Z

Lot 11: $3,250 to Keith Larsen, Wolsey, South Dakota – Collier Finished Product x PIE Cinch 4126