Nelson Red Angus Revolution Bull Sale

Date: Mar. 14, 2023

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Average:

37 Red Angus Bulls – $2,790

It was a beautiful western South Dakota day for the Nelson Red Angus annual sale. This is a way-undersold set of cattle for the quality that they are. These bulls come from a relatively new herd for the area.

The Nelson Red Angus cattle are raised at Benson, Minnesota. They have over 300 cows calving each year and choose to only bring the best to this sale in Philip. These bulls come from easy-keeping, maternally-made cows that milk well. These calving ease bulls have impressive rates of gain. If you are in the market for Red Angus bulls, you need to come to Philip next spring for the Red Angus bull sale.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 15: $4,250 to Russell Nelson, Lemmon, South Dakota – BB Propulsion 9096 x HXC Big Iron 0024X

Lot 2: $4,000 to Joe Amiotte, Interior, South Dakota – BB Propulsion 9096 x Glacier Cougar 720

Lot 3: $4,000 to Mike Livermont, Belvidere, South Dakota – Andras Fusion R236 x TMN Nash 10F

Lot 10: $4,000 to Robin Kilness, Howes, South Dakota – Nels Mulberry 51H x Red Six Mile Grand Slam 130Z.