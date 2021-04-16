Nick Risse’s 41st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 10, 2021

Location: at the ranch, 14 miles east of Martin, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Greg Arendt

Averages:

66 Reg. Angus Bulls avg. $4,943

This sale is always held outside, and what a beautiful day for the Risse family. There was sunshine….and no wind! Nick and Gina Risse, along with their children, Tucker, Ryan, and Tania, and their families, had the bulls ready for the day. A huge crowd of friends and neighbors and some new customers gathered to bid on this outstanding set of Angus bulls. This was a very strong sale!

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 029: $11,000 to Wesley Schmidt, Norris, South Dakota – EZAR Gold Rush 6001 x Connealy Consensus 7229

Lot 051: $10,250 to, Larry O’Kief, Wood Lake, Nebraska – Risse’s Jet 757 x Bruin Uproar 0070

Lot 085: $9,000 to Wesley Schmidt, Norris, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Sitz Upward 307R

Lot 003: $8,750 to Rob Goodman, Kyle, South Dakota – Sedgwicks Homeplace 959C x SAV Resource 1441

Lot 089: $8,750 to Bill Sinkular, Dallas, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x TK Contractor Y875

Lot 025: $8,500 to Tony Ruther, Ainsworth, Nebraska – LD Capitalist 316 x Risse’s TKC Lad 65

Lot 022: $8,000 to Nick Simmons, Valentine, Nebraska – LD Capitalist 316 x WCF Payraise 6127

Jeff Hanna, Valentine, Nebraska

