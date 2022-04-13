Nick Risse’s 42nd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 9, 2022

Location: Martin Livestock, Martin, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Greg Arendt, Valentine, Nebraska

Averages: 65 Registered. Angus Bulls avg. $4,802

Risse Angus is owned by Nick and Gina Risse, in partnership with his son, Tucker and his wife Kelby. These bulls are big and stout. A big crowd was on hand to nearly fill the Martin Livestock Auction barn. Many of their customers are longtime, repeat buyers.

Top Selling Angus Bulls

Lot 105: $9,000 to Pat Taggart, Dallas, South Dakota – Mogck Entice x Basin Payweight 1682

Lot 126: $8,500 to Scott Huber, Martin, South Dakota – Linz Exemplify 71124 x Bruin Uproar 0070

Lot 101: $8,500 to Preston Burma, Dallas, South Dakota – Risse’s Solute 741 x Basin Payweight 1682

Lot 164: $8,500 to Dan VanderMay, Long Valley, South Dakota – WCF Payraise 6127 x Koupal Amigo 0272F

Lot 158: $8,500 to Brett Galbraith, Wood, South Dakota – Linz Exemplify 71124 x Koupal Amigo 0272F

