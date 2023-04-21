Nick Risse’s 43rd Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: April 10, 2023
Location: Martin Livestock, Martin, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Greg Arendt
Averages: 64 Reg. Angus Bulls avg. $ 6809
Several tons of Hay sold for $ 285/ton
Martin Livestock was filled to the rafters for the 43rd annual sale for Nick Risse’s Angus. This was a very strong sale from start to finish with very aggressive bidding. This herd of cattle needs to be seen by more people as it is one of the really good herds in South Dakota.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 240: $11,500 to Tom Larson, Vivian, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Risse’s Tidbit
Lot 215: $10,250 to Adam Johnson, Cody, Nebraska – Mogck Entice x Bruin Uproar 0070
Lot 210: $10,000 to Dan VanderMay, Long Valley, South Dakota – Mogck Entice
Lot 219: $10,000 to Pat Taggert, Gregory, South Dakota – SAV Bloodline 9578 x Koupal Amigo 0272F
Lot 229: $10,000 to Tom Larson, Vivian, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x SAV Final Answer 0035
Lot 275: $10,000 to Dan VanderMay, Long Valley, South Dakota – Koupals B&B Maverick 009 x Montana Prophet C006