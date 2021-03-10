TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 8, 2021

Location: Stockmen’s Livestock, Yankton, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

48 Red Angus bulls – $6,916

Big crowd in the pens and on the seats for the Niobrara Red Angus sale .

Lot 8 at $16,000, NIO Masterpiece 0119, Dob 2-18-2020, Reg 4370127, Six Mile John Wick 882E x NIO Blackbird 7021 sold to Oklahoma buyer.

Lot 26 at $16,000 NIO REDWOOD 0278, Dob 1-20-2020, Reg 4370327, RED U2 NOVA 627F x RED U2 Lady 484A, sold to a South Dakota buyer.

Lot 11 at $12,500 NIO PRESTIGE O130, Dob 2-24-2020, Reg 4370099, Six Mile John Wick 149A x WCR Miss Kuruba DE 2085Z, sold to a Iowa buyer.

Lot 25 at $12,000, NIO NATIVE 0277, Dob 1-23-2020, Reg 4370331, Red U2 Nova 627F x Red U2 Shiver 479C, sold to a South Dakota buyer.



