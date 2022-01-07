North Dakota Angus Association State Select Sale Bull & Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Jan. 1, 2022
Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
20 Yrlg. Bulls – $6,013
6 Bred Heifers – $4,667
18 Yrlg. Heifers – $3,603
1 Donor Cow – $17,000
1 Bred Cow – $8,750
1 Pregnancy – $5,500
2 Two-Yr. Old Bulls – $3,875
12 ET Lots – $430
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 37. $10,500, Nords Bomber 2102, January 9, 2021, Casino Bomber N33 x BC Lookout 7024, consigned by Nords Angus, Wolverton, MN, sold to Lonny Franssen, Burwell, NE.
Lot 25. $8,000, HAF Broadview 1134, January 28, 2021, Heiken Broadview x JK Weigh Up 715, consigned by Hoffmann Angus Farms, Wheatland, WY, sold to Shannon, Brown, Bismarck, ND.
Lot 47. $8,000, TNT Quarterback 105, February 5, 2021, SAV Quarterback 7933 x Connealy Big Money, consigned by TNT Angus, Rocklake, ND, sold to Kurt Gall, Clarkson, NE.
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:
Lot 31. $6,750, KFLL Princess 1620 009, March 9, 2020, EXAR Guru 8719B x KR Status 4267, sold bred to GAR Home Town, consigned by K&F Land & Livestock, Towner, ND, sold to Lennick Ranch, New Salem, ND
DONOR:
Lot 10. $17,000, Carlson Madame Pride 8192, March 5, 2018, SAV Renown 3439 x SAV 004 Destiny 4336, sold open, consigned by Bruner Angus Ranch, Drake, ND, sold to Marshall & Fenner Farms, Malta Bend, MO.
TOP SELLING BRED COW:
Lot 43. $8,750, EA Edella Erica 7061, February 20, 2017, Koupal Juneau 797 x MAS Wide Butt 6032, sold bred to Ellingson Three Rivers 8062, consigned by Martin & Angie Schaff, Mandan, ND, sold to Iron Mountain Cattle Co., Belle Fourche, SD.
Top Selling Heifer Calf
Lot 28 $6,000, KELL ELBA 139 2115, Dob 3-18-2021, Reg 20156754 Hoover No Doubt x KELL Elba of Easby7137, consigned by K & F Land & Livestock, Towner / Langdon, ND, sold to Ron Gilland, Davis, CA.
