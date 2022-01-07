North Dakota Angus Association State Select Sale Bull & Female Sale

Vern Frey, Seth Weishaar, Casey Maher and Kelsey Vanderberghe and Medora Ellingson.



Kathy and Richard Tokas; Jamie and Richard Fast.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 1, 2022

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

20 Yrlg. Bulls – $6,013

6 Bred Heifers – $4,667

18 Yrlg. Heifers – $3,603

1 Donor Cow – $17,000

1 Bred Cow – $8,750

1 Pregnancy – $5,500

2 Two-Yr. Old Bulls – $3,875

12 ET Lots – $430

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 37. $10,500, Nords Bomber 2102, January 9, 2021, Casino Bomber N33 x BC Lookout 7024, consigned by Nords Angus, Wolverton, MN, sold to Lonny Franssen, Burwell, NE.

Lot 25. $8,000, HAF Broadview 1134, January 28, 2021, Heiken Broadview x JK Weigh Up 715, consigned by Hoffmann Angus Farms, Wheatland, WY, sold to Shannon, Brown, Bismarck, ND.

Lot 47. $8,000, TNT Quarterback 105, February 5, 2021, SAV Quarterback 7933 x Connealy Big Money, consigned by TNT Angus, Rocklake, ND, sold to Kurt Gall, Clarkson, NE.

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

Lot 31. $6,750, KFLL Princess 1620 009, March 9, 2020, EXAR Guru 8719B x KR Status 4267, sold bred to GAR Home Town, consigned by K&F Land & Livestock, Towner, ND, sold to Lennick Ranch, New Salem, ND

DONOR:

Lot 10. $17,000, Carlson Madame Pride 8192, March 5, 2018, SAV Renown 3439 x SAV 004 Destiny 4336, sold open, consigned by Bruner Angus Ranch, Drake, ND, sold to Marshall & Fenner Farms, Malta Bend, MO.

TOP SELLING BRED COW:

Lot 43. $8,750, EA Edella Erica 7061, February 20, 2017, Koupal Juneau 797 x MAS Wide Butt 6032, sold bred to Ellingson Three Rivers 8062, consigned by Martin & Angie Schaff, Mandan, ND, sold to Iron Mountain Cattle Co., Belle Fourche, SD.

Top Selling Heifer Calf

Lot 28 $6,000, KELL ELBA 139 2115, Dob 3-18-2021, Reg 20156754 Hoover No Doubt x KELL Elba of Easby7137, consigned by K & F Land & Livestock, Towner / Langdon, ND, sold to Ron Gilland, Davis, CA.