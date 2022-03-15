Parry Angus 24th Annual “Lotta Bull Sale”
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Jake St.Amant
Date of Sale: March 14, 2022
Location: Sterling, CO
Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
Averages:
52 Yrlg. Bulls Avg.$4,836
10 Open Heifers Avg. $2,205
62 Total Head Avg. $4,412
8 Sim-Angus Bulls Avg $ 4,438
2 Sim-Angus Heifers Avg.$2,000
Top Bulls:
The Parry Angus Ranch 24th Annual ” Lotta Bull Sale” had great weather for sale day and with a very good crowd that gathered. The bulls and females for the sale had lots of quality that kept people looking till sale time.
Lot 3 PAR Emerald- 1P07 Sold For $8,500 to Cedar Top Angus – Stapleton, NE
Lot 16 PAR Treasure- 1P12 Sold for $8,000 to Brent Thomason – Cope,CO
Lot 6 PAR Emerald- 1P75 Sold for $7,500 to Jim Cecil – Cope, CO
Lot 1 PAR Playbook-1P63 Sold for $6,750.00 to Frank Cattle Company – Chappell, NE
Lot 23 PAR Treasure -1P22 Sold for $6,750.00 to Matt Claus – Ft. Morgan, CO
