Pass Creek Angus Ranch Headin’ For the Pass’ 48th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 20, 2022

Location: Pass Creek Angus Ranch-Wyola, Montana

Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

35 Yearling Bulls – $3,536

18 Fall Bulls – $3,486

14 2 Year Old Bulls – $3,214

67 Total Bulls – $3,455

Great day for the Rathkamp family at the 48th Annual Pass Creek Angus Ranch ‘ Headin for the Pass’ Annual Production Sale, held at the ranch near Wyola, Montana. Pass Creek Angus Ranch focuses on raising cattle that perform and improve carcass traits along with raising functional maternal females. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $8,250, PASS CREEK 6231, 3/11/21, B/R PAYWEIGHT1682-6231 x B/R NEW FRONTIER 095-13, Sold to Salt Creek Cattle-Edgerton, Wyoming

Lot 85 at $8,000, PASS CREEK 5209, 2/17/20, SYDGEN ENHANCE x PASS CREEK 9108 , Sold to Salt Creek Cattle-Edgerton, Wyoming

Lot 2 at $6,000, PASS CREEK 709, 4/1/21, MR JT ENHANCE 709 x GRAYS BLACK GRANITE 1245, Sold to-Galloway Ranch-Tensleep, Wyoming

Lot 51 at $5,000, PASS CREEK 709 7276, MR JT ENHANCE 709 x B/R WARRIOR 461, Sold to Salt Creek Cattle-Edgerton, Wyoming

