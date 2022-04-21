Pass Creek Angus Ranch Headin’ For the Pass’ 48th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 20, 2022
Location: Pass Creek Angus Ranch-Wyola, Montana
Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson
Averages:
35 Yearling Bulls – $3,536
18 Fall Bulls – $3,486
14 2 Year Old Bulls – $3,214
67 Total Bulls – $3,455
Great day for the Rathkamp family at the 48th Annual Pass Creek Angus Ranch ‘ Headin for the Pass’ Annual Production Sale, held at the ranch near Wyola, Montana. Pass Creek Angus Ranch focuses on raising cattle that perform and improve carcass traits along with raising functional maternal females. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 1 at $8,250, PASS CREEK 6231, 3/11/21, B/R PAYWEIGHT1682-6231 x B/R NEW FRONTIER 095-13, Sold to Salt Creek Cattle-Edgerton, Wyoming
Lot 85 at $8,000, PASS CREEK 5209, 2/17/20, SYDGEN ENHANCE x PASS CREEK 9108 , Sold to Salt Creek Cattle-Edgerton, Wyoming
Lot 2 at $6,000, PASS CREEK 709, 4/1/21, MR JT ENHANCE 709 x GRAYS BLACK GRANITE 1245, Sold to-Galloway Ranch-Tensleep, Wyoming
Lot 51 at $5,000, PASS CREEK 709 7276, MR JT ENHANCE 709 x B/R WARRIOR 461, Sold to Salt Creek Cattle-Edgerton, Wyoming
