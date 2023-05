Pass Creek Angus Ranch ‘Headin For the Pass’ 49th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kade Kinghorn



Date of Sale: April 26, 2023



Location: Pass Creek Angus Ranch- Wyola, MT



Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson



Averages:

20 Fall Bulls Averaged $5,425

57 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $4,000

77 Total Bulls Averaged $4364





Lot 94 at $8,000 to Shannon Wheeler, Edgerton, WY; Pass Creek 1682 9239 1207; 8/11/21; Basin Payweight 1682 x Gray’s Black Granite 1245.



Lot 98 at $8,000 to Shannon Wheeler, Edgerton, WY; Pass Creek 1682 9280 1213; 8/6/21; Basin Payweight 1682 x Pass Creek 461 408 6064.



Lot 96 at $6,500 to Innes Ranch, Gillette, WY; Pass Creek 709 9324 1209; 8/8/21; Mr JT Enahance 709 x B/R Payweight 1682-06231.



Lot 81 at $6,250 to Steve Thorny, Rosebud, MT; Pass Creek 8150 8255 1192; 8/21/21; T/D Nationwide 8150 x SA Shaman 136.



Lot 82 at $6,250 to Shannon Wheeler, Edgerton, WY; Pass Creek 1682 9245 1208; 8/6/21; Basin Payweight 1682 x Pass Creek A187 445 6079.