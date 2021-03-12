Pedersons Broken Heart Ranch—Red Angus & Quarter Horses 43rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Sale Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 3, 2021

Location: at the ranch north of Firesteel, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 82 reg. Red Angus Yearling Bulls – $ 5540

It was a warm, beautiful, spring-like day for the annual production sale for Broken Heart Ranch. Owners, Gary and Sue Pederson and Chad and Lisa Pederson, raise some of the finest Red Angus Cattle and Quarter Horses in western South Dakota. Their ranch is located in north central South Dakota, northwest of Timber Lake.

A good crowd enjoyed the day, with very active bidding, to make for one of their best sales ever.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 7: $13,500 to Landon Arnold, New Underwood, South Dakota – BHR New Direction 749 x BHR Bases Loaded 353.

Lot 8: $12,500 to Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, South Dakota – BHR Windy Hill Zeppelin 691 x VGW Bases Loaded 166.

Lot 20: $11,000 to TC Reds, Ringle, Wisconsin – RED SSS Approve 540F x LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A.

Lot 3: $11,000 to Henrikson Red Angus, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota – LSF SRR Ignition 7553E x BCLR Hard Drive D4025.

Lot 4: $10,500 to Barenthsen-Bullinger, Powers Lake, North Dakota – LSF SRR Pure Gold 7519E x LCC New Chapter A705L.

Noel Henrikson, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, bought Lots 3 and 10.



Landon Arnold of Arnold Arrow 5 Ranch, New Underwood, South Dakota, bought some top sellers in Lots 7 and 11.

