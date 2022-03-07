Pedersons’ Broken Heart Ranch—Red Angus & Quarter Horses 44th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Sale Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 2, 2022

Location: at the ranch north of Firesteel, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

76 reg. Red Angus Yearling Bulls – $4,434

The Broken Heart Ranch, owned by Gary and Sue Pederson and Chad and Lisa Pederson, is home to some of the finest Red Angus Cattle and Quarter Horses in western South Dakota. Their ranch is located in north central South Dakota, northwest of Timber Lake.

Many loyal repeat buyers were on the seats. This firm maintains the reputation for some of the nicest people in South Dakota. The bidding was very active, with extra interest on the calving ease heifer bulls.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 17: $11,000 to Scott Fink, Elsmere, Nebraska – LSF SRR Inspire 7586E x BHR Bases Loaded 166 6200

Lot 1: $9,000 to Leland Red Angus, Sidney, Montana – BB Promotion 9025 x BHR Resistol 296

Lot 14: $9,000 to Noel Henrikson, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota – BB Promotion 9025 x LSF SRR High Plains 6237D

Lot 2: $8,500 to Bill Marks, Gettysburg, South Dakota – BB Promotion 9025 x BHR Golden Boy 453B

Lot 4: $8,500 to Noel Henrikson, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota – LSF SRR Ignition 7553E x CSF New Direction 14C

Lot 7: $8,500 to Jack Bickel, Firesteel, South Dakota – LSF SRR Inspire 7586E x CSF New Direction 14C

Robin and Jack Bickel, Firesteel, South Dakota, bought Lots 5, 7, and 38.

