Performance = Profitability Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: April 12, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, Wessington, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

70 Charolais Bulls – $6,557

10 Charolais Heifer – $3,470

The Eggleston family and crew offered a powerful set of bulls to a big crowd of buyers.

Lot 22 at $31,000, EC UPDZATE 578 PLD, Dob 4-9-2020, Reg M944475, JMR Benajah E66 x EC Radiance 578 PLD, sold to Roster Charolais, Spencer, South Dakota.

Lot 1 at $28,000 EC BIG DADDY 305 PLD, Dob 3-7-2020, Ref M944466, EC Rivera 141 x EC Ledger’s 305, sold to DSL Charolais, Leoti, KS and T&S Strand Charolais, Formoso, KS.

Lot 23 at $22,500, EC BENAIAH 166 PLD, Dob 4-15-2020, Reg M944954, JMR Benaiah IE66 x 4C’s Miss Royce M166, sold to McGuengill Charolais, Jasper, MN and VanDyke Charolais, Elkton, South Dakota .

Lot 16 at $13,000, EC/4C Desert Storm 002 PLD, Dob 2-25-2020, Reg EM946706, LT Affinity 6221 PLD x EC / CF Lady Sturgis 124, sold to Randy Schelske, Olivet, SD, and Weber Charolais and Red Angus, Wagner, South Dakota.

Lot 20 at $11,500 EC LIVE TARGET 549 PLD, Dob 4-2-2020, Reg M9446874, JMAR Benaiah 1E66 x EC Dee Dee 549, sold to Keppen Charolais, Volga, South Dakota.

Lot 6 at $11,500 EC PANDEMIC 576 PLD, Dob 3-11-2020, Reg M944474, EC Revelation 5030PLD x EClockly 576 PLD, sold to Soreide Charolais, Bowman, ND.

Top Selling Open Heifer

Lot 80 at $5,750, EC Bentlee 012 PLD Dob 5-9-2020, Reg F1296230, JMAR Benaiah E66 x EC Lockly 567 PLD, sold to Bruce Wilson, Soap Lake, WA.

Jamie Eggleston and Seth Weishaar

