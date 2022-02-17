Petersek’s Raven Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Colome, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Dace Harper

Averages:

201 Yearling Angus bulls – $8,146

123 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $6,547

1 Heifer pick $20,000.

Fantastic day for the Petersek Family at Raven Angus. There was a huge crowd on hand ready to bid on and buy this large set of uniform yearling and two year old bulls. This program has made some very significant advances in their breeding program over the past several years and it is really showing in the quality and quantity of fantastic bulls. Bulls for all aspects of the beef industry.

Top selling bull was lot 2, Raven Republic I564, 1/21 son of E&B Plus One x Connealy Thunder to ABS Global, Deforest, WI for $62,000.

Lot 48, Raven Relevance I13, 1/21 son of Woodhill Relevance x CAR Efficient 534 to Amdahl Angus & Hereford Rapid City, SD, Ostrand Angus, Mason City, NE and Green Mountain Angus, Rygate, MT for $35,000.

Lot 9, Raven Plus One I570, 1/21 son of E&B Plus One x Connealy Thunder to Cooper Waln, Parmalee, SD for $17,000.

Lot 246, Raven Pleasant View H585, 3/20 son of Raven Pleasant View D212 x Hoover Dam to Graesser Bros., Dallas, SD for $15,000.

Lot 164, Raven Valente I118, 1/21 son of Raven Valente F79 x Sitz Upward 307R to Dale Krumpus, Colome, SD for $14,500.

Lot 6, Raven Plus One I561, 1/21 son of E&B Plus One x Connealy Thunder to Larry Baumeister, Stuart, NE for $13,500.

Once again Raven Angus offered 1 pick of the 2021 heifer calves. This lot sold to Weller Ranch, Kadoka, SD and Ravellette Cattle, Philip, SD for $20,000.

J.D. Amdahl, Amdahl Angus and Hereford, Rapid City, SD partnered up with Ostrand Angus, NE and Green Mountain Angus, MT on a Raven Angus herd sire.



Mack Wyle, Ft. Pierre, SD, repeat Raven Angus bull buyer.

