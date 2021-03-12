Pine Coulee Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 8, 2021

Location: Wagon Box Ranch-Hardin, Montana

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

159 Bulls – $6,121

Beautiful weather was on hand for the Annual Pine Coulee Angus Bull Sale, held at the Wagon Box Ranch, Hardin, Montana, on Monday March 8, 2021. The Stampfel and Carrel families focus on offering their customers bulls that are fit, sound and made to last and offer some of the industry’s most current genetics. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $20,000, PINE COULEE OVATION H309, DOB 1/4/21, #19895453, COLEMAN BRAVO 6313 x MW BLACK NELLIE RITA 032, Sold to Outlaw Coulee Ranch Eastend, SK Canada.

Lot 6 at $17,000, PINE COULEE HANNIBAL H316, DOB 1/8/20, #19895467, COLEMAN BRAVO 6313 x PINE COULEE EVERELDA W3, Sold to Arntzen Angus, Hilger, Montana.

Lot 2 at $16,000, PINE COULEE BRAVO H308, DOB 1/6/20, #19895449, COLEMAN BRAVO 6313 x MW BLACK NELLIE RITA 032, Sold to Native Prairie Genetics, Ness City, KS & Cedar Top Ranch, Stapelton, NE.

Lot 21 at $17,000, PINE COULEE RENOWN 112H, DOB 1/4/20, #19839242, SAV RENOWN 3439 x JC BLACKCAP 58C, Sold to Bret Lesch, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 15 at $15,000, PINE COULEE RENOWN 1164H, DOB 1/5/20, #19839282, SAV RENOWN 3439 x JC MIDLAND 132Z, Sold to Bret Lesch, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 14 at $13,000, PINE COULEE RENOWN 224H, DOB 1/28/20, #19839274, SAV RENOWN 3439 x PINE COULEE FOREVER LADY 37, Sold to Bret Lesch, Ekalaka, Montana.