Pine Coulee Bulls, LLC. Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Barry Ellis

Date of Sale: March 14, 2022

Location: Wagon Box Ranch-Hardin, Montana

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Pine Coulee Bulls, LLC. Hosted their Annual Bull Sale March 14, 2022 at the Ranch outside of Hardin, Montana. Pine Coulee Angus strives to offer balanced bulls that improve their customers bottom line.They believe in a working relationship between seed stock and commercial producers at a grass roots level to help ensure longevity and profitability for both parties. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 12 at $11,500, PINE COULEE JUNEAU H572, DOB 6/24/20, OCC JUNEAU 807J x CONNEALY IMPRESSION, Sold to Beartooth Angus-Red Lodge, Montana

Lot 22 at $11,500, PINE COULEE RESOURCE 221J, DOB 1/30/21, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x S CHISUM 6175, Sold to Cross W Livestock-Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 34 at $10,000, PINE COULEE RESOLVE J306, DOB 1/05/21, COLEMAN RESOLVE 7219 x DHD TRAVELER 6807, Sold to Little Goose Ranch-Sheridan, Wyoming

Lot 45 at $10,000, PINE COULEE ATLANTIS J315, DOB 1/14/21, SQUARE B ATLANTIS 8060 x SAV RESOURCE 1441, Sold to Little Goose Ranch-Sheridan, Wyoming

Lot 6 at $9,000, PINE COULEE CATTLEMAN H558, DOB 6/20/20, PINE COULEE CATTLEMAN F300 x CONNEALY IMPRESSION, Sold to Shawn Fredrickson-Busby, Montana

Klint Swanson -Shipwheel Cattle Co. Visiting with Jim Stampfel.

