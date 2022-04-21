Pine Creek Angus 32nd Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Other_ Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 15, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

58 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,912

Very nice sale for the Weiss family at Pine Creek Angus Ranch as they held their 32nd annual spring bull sale. The crowd was a bit smaller than usual on the heels of the major winter storm that swept through the area earlier in the week. Those that made it in gave Lyle and Miriam; Justin and Lacey and family a very nice sale. A large percentage of the Pine Creek Angus bulls would be suitable for heifers, but had plenty of growth also.

Lot 4, Pine Creek Resilient 1006, 2/10/2021 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Pine Creek Bullseye 7260 to Kari Ranch, Bison, SD for $10,500.

Lot 69, Pine Creek Accomplishment 1165, 3/15/2021 son of

Sitz Accomplishment 720F x KG Alliance 1193 to River Bend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID for $10,500.

Lot 1, Pine Creek Resilient 1012J, 2/10/2021 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x KG Four Star 6107 to Myron Wies, Union Center, SD for $9,500.

Lot 3, Pine Creek Resilient 1010, 2/10/2021 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x OCC Active Duty 522 to Gene Raap, Pierpont, SD for $7,750.

Lot 32, Pine Creek Capitalist 1020J, 2/12/2021 son of LD Capitalist 316 x 3F Epic 4631 to Marlin Brink, Union Center, SD for $7,500.

Kari Ranch, Bison, SD, longtime Pine Creek Angus customers.



Lyle Weiss welcomes the crowd to the 34th Annual Pine Creek Angus spring bull sale.

