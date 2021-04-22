Pine Creek Angus Ranch 31st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk & Dan Piroutek

Date: April 16, 2021

Location:Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 59 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 4275

Pine Creek is owned by Lyle and Miriam Weiss, along with their son, Justin, and his wife, Lacey, and daughters, Paige and Grace. The sale day crowd included many repeat buyers, and every bull found a new home. This is, perhaps, the strongest maternal cow herd in South Dakota, a herd that is generations deep in maternal genetics. Watch for their two-year-old bull sale this fall.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: $ 9,000 to Fr. Arnold Kari, Bison, South Dakota – Woodhill Relevance x Sitz Final Product 765a

Lot 20: $ 8,000 to Myron Weiss, Union Center, South Dakota – LD Capitalist 316 x OCC Active Duty 522

Lot 15: $ 7,000 to Gerald Stapert, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – KCF Bennett Constitution x Ideal 9512 of 5570 7814

Lot 30: $ 7,000 to Myron Weiss, Union Center, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Pine Creek Upward 0017

Lot 57: $ 6,750 to Kelly Escott, Faith, South Dakota – Mr JT Bronc 818 x OCC Active Duty 522

Nicki Lensegrav with her mother-in-law, Virginia Lensegrav, Meadow, South Dakota, who bought 6 bulls.

