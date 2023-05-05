Pine Creek Angus Ranch 33rd  Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek

Date: April 21, 2023

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

60 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,575

Pine Creek is owned by Lyle and Miriam Weiss, along with their son, Justin, and his wife, Lacey, and daughters, Paige and Grace. The sale day crowd included many repeat buyers. These well-grown bulls are bred to be cow makers. Generations deep in maternal genetics, many of the cow families go back to Sitz Angus. The well-organized catalog and supplement sheet provided up to date data on each of the bulls.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 16: $13,000 to Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota – DL Summation 750 x Sitz Bullseye 9994.

Lot 3: $9,500 to Myron Weiss, Union Center, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x LD Capitalist 316.

Lot 2: $8,500 to Lynn and Taylor Miller, Mud Butte, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x OCC Active Duty 522.

Lot 1: $8,000 to Marlin Brink, Union Center, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Woodhill Relevance.

Lot 4: $8,000 to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Woodhill Relevance.

Dustin Jewett, Dupree, South Dakota.

