Pine Creek Angus Ranch 34th Annual Spring Bull Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk & Dan Piroutek
Date: April 19, 2024
Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Wieshaar
Averages: 59 registered yearling Angus bulls averaged $5102.
Pine Creek Angus Ranch, owned by Lyle and Miriam Weiss and their son, Justin, and his wife, Lacey, brought a very nice set of mostly calving ease “heifer bulls” to Faith Livestock for their annual spring sale. These bulls have generations of calving ease and maternal characteristics bred into them. Mostly all repeat buyers were on hand, and they purchased multiple bulls. These bulls were uniform up and down the line.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 6: $ 11,000 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Pine Creek Accomplish 0042 x KG Four Star 6107
Lot 52: $ 10,500 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Pine Creek Relevance 0076 x 3F Epic 4631
Lot 56: $ 10,000 to Miller Ranch, Mud Butte, South Dakota – Mead Magnitude x S Chisum 255
Lot 13: $ 8,750 to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, South Dakota – Pine Creek Accomplish 0042 x Pine Creek Alliance 5197
Lot 49: $ 8,500 to Marlin Brink, Union Center, South Dakota – Brumfield Trail Boss 057 x Sitz Final Product 765a