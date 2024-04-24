Pine Creek Angus Ranch 34th Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk & Dan Piroutek

Date: April 19, 2024

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Wieshaar

Averages: 59 registered yearling Angus bulls averaged $5102.

Pine Creek Angus Ranch, owned by Lyle and Miriam Weiss and their son, Justin, and his wife, Lacey, brought a very nice set of mostly calving ease “heifer bulls” to Faith Livestock for their annual spring sale. These bulls have generations of calving ease and maternal characteristics bred into them. Mostly all repeat buyers were on hand, and they purchased multiple bulls. These bulls were uniform up and down the line.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 6: $ 11,000 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Pine Creek Accomplish 0042 x KG Four Star 6107

Lot 52: $ 10,500 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Pine Creek Relevance 0076 x 3F Epic 4631

Lot 56: $ 10,000 to Miller Ranch, Mud Butte, South Dakota – Mead Magnitude x S Chisum 255

Lot 13: $ 8,750 to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, South Dakota – Pine Creek Accomplish 0042 x Pine Creek Alliance 5197

Lot 49: $ 8,500 to Marlin Brink, Union Center, South Dakota – Brumfield Trail Boss 057 x Sitz Final Product 765a

TSLN Rep Scott Dirk, with Sheila, Bernice, and John Kari from Meadow, South Dakota, and Faith Livestock owner, Dace Harper. Pine-Creek-Dirk-Kari-Harper