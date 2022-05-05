Poppe Cattle Company 17th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: May 1, 2022

Location: BD- Fallon, Montana

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

55 Composite Bulls – $4,264

Poppe Cattle Company hosted their 17th Annual Production Sale Sunday May 1, 2022, at the BD – in Fallon, Montana. Beautiful spring weather was on order after some much needed moisture was sent the previous week. PCC offered a very well balanced, powerful set of composite bulls to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 57 at $8000, PCC MCCORD 6106J, 3/8/21, KG JUSTIFIED 3023 x SS ROCKET C142, Sold to Joe Brown-Powderville, Montana

Lot 59 at $6750, PCC CLANCY 6105J, 3/12/21, PCC PROGRESSIVE 6101G x RC XCEED 063D, Sold to Ehret Land Company-Baker, Montana

Lot 49 at $6500, PCC LOMAX 5124J, 3/18/21, OOP COMRADE 3E x MSST, Sold to P Diamond Livestock LLC-Rand, Colorado

Lot 21 at $6000, PCC APACHE 5101J, 3/18/21 RC XCEED 063D x NIS HALL OF FAME 7102X, Sold to Alkali Inc. – Ekalaka, Montana

Jake Poppe visits with customers.

