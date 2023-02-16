Poss Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2023



Location: Scotia, NE



Auctioneers: Greg Goggins and Wes Tieman



Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting



Averages:



59 Older Bulls Avg. $8,118

156 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $9,344

215 Total Bulls Avg. $9,007

19 Open Heifers Avg. $8,779

243 Total Head Avg. $8,989



For the Poss Angus family what a great sale day it was. The bull offering was high caliber from every vantage point. Led off by the Lot 34 Poss Pendleton which was the high seller of the day.



Lot 34 Poss Pendleton Sired by Baldridge Pappy Sold for $260,000 to Stone Pointe Cattle Company – Pawnee City, NE & Edgar Brothers – Rockham, SD.



Lot 90 Poss Devoted Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $150,000 to GMC Angus – Farziers Bottom – WV, Schooley Cattle Company- Bloomfield,IA ,Reverse Rocking R Ranch – Maxwell, NM , Panther Creek Ranch – Bowen, IL.



Lot 93 Poss Ridgeline Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $32,500 to Flying U Angus Ranch – Powell Butte, OR and Huwa Cattle Co. – Roggen, CO.



Lot 168 Poss Relevance 1915 Sired by Woodhill Relevance Sold for $31,000 to Hamilton Farms – Cochrane,AB,CN and Sitz Angus Ranch – Harrison, MT.



Lot 41 Poss Pappy 2536 Sired by Baldridge Pappy Sold for $30,000 to Hamilton Farms – Cochrane, AB, CN and Beartooth Angus- Red Lodge, MT.



Lot 127 Poss Atlantis 2510 Sired by Square B Atlantis 8060 Sold for $30,000 to Capital Angus- Whitehouse, TX.



Lot 11 Poss Rawhide 2001 Sired by Poss Rawhide Sold for $22,000 to Mogck And Sons Angus – Olivet, SD.



Lot 47 Poss Deadwood 2010 Sired By Poss Deadwood Sold for $21,000 to Mogck and Sons – Olivet, SD.



Lot 1 Poss Rawhide 1901 Sired by Poss Rawhide Sold for $21,000 to Riverbend Ranch – Idaho Falls, ID.



Top Open Heifers:



Lot 250 Poss Erica 2230 Sired by Pine View Premium Sold for $55,000 to Capital Angus – Whitehouse , TX.



Lot 256 Poss Blackcap 2623 Sired by Connealy Clarity Sold for $14,000 to Spurce Mountain Ranch – Larkspur, CO.





