Powder River Angus Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2024



Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing-Buffalo, WY



Auctioneer: Mark McNamee



Averages:

117 Yearling Bulls – $7,305



We couldn’t have asked for a nicer early February day to sell a great, even set of Powder River Angus bulls. The sun was shining and the buyers were ready to get ahold of a good Powder River Angus bull.



Top Bulls

Lot 2, PRA Basquo 33 February 28, 2023 son of PRA Bulldogger 1197 sold to James and Diane Hall of Gillette, WY for $13,000



Lot 110, PRA Testament 371 January 23, 2023 son of Tehama Testament sold to V bar F Cattle Co. Inc. of Buffalo, WY for $12,500.



Lot 12, PRA Testament 3170 February 26, 2023 son of PRA Testament 3170 sold to Kady Cattle Co. of Powderville, MT for $12,500.



Lot 4, PRA Scotch 3220 March 1, 2023 son of U-2 Coalition 206C sold to Burt Palm of Medicine Bow, WY for $11,750.



Lot 9, PRA Justice 324 January 18, 2023 son of RL Justice sold to EB Ranch of Broadus, MT for $11,500.



Lot 1, PRA Dutch 310 January 17, 2023 son of SAV Rainfall 6846 sold to Burt Palm of Medicine Bow, WY for $11,500.



Lot 11, PRA Atlantis 3244 March 3, 2023 son of Square B Atlantis 8060 sold to Caleb and Catrina Schlautman of Gillette, WY for $11,500.



