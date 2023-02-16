Neal Sorenson and Mark McNamee waiting for the sale to begin.

TSLN Reps: Brady Williams, Other_ Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2023



Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, Wyoming



Auctioneer: Mark McNamee



Averages:

110 yearling Angus bulls – $6,737





A large crowd attended the Powder River Angus bull sale held at Buffalo Livestock Marketing in Buffalo, Wyoming. The good set of yearling bulls were well received by many repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale!



Lot 10: $13,500 to EB Ranch -Broadus, Montana- U2 Coalition 206C x DFA Hero 1000



Lot 5: $12,000 to EB Ranch -Broadus, Montana- U2 Coalition 206C x HF Tiger 5T



Lot 33: $11,000 to Gene Smith – Olive, Montana- PRA Motive 7247 x Kramers Apollo 317



Lot 6: $10,500 to Carbon Creek Cattle – Medicine Bow, WY- PRA Motive 7247 x Barstow Bankroll B73



Lot 25: $10,500 to Gene Smith – Olive, MT- KG Justified 3023 x PRA Cash 5133



A large crowd attended the Powder River Angus bull sale held at Buffalo Livestock Marketing in Buffalo, Wyoming. The good set of yearling bulls were well received by many repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale.

