 Powder River Angus | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Powder River Angus

Production Sale Reports Production-sale-reports |

Neal Sorenson and Mark McNamee waiting for the sale to begin.
Neal Sorenson and Mark McNamee waiting for the sale to begin.

TSLN Reps: Brady Williams, Other_ Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2023

Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Mark McNamee

Averages:
110 yearling Angus bulls – $6,737


A large crowd attended the Powder River Angus bull sale held at Buffalo Livestock Marketing in Buffalo, Wyoming. The good set of yearling bulls were well received by many repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale!


Lot 10: $13,500 to EB Ranch -Broadus, Montana- U2 Coalition 206C x DFA Hero 1000

Lot 5: $12,000 to EB Ranch -Broadus, Montana- U2 Coalition 206C x HF Tiger 5T

Lot 33: $11,000 to Gene Smith – Olive, Montana- PRA Motive 7247 x Kramers Apollo 317

Lot 6: $10,500 to Carbon Creek Cattle – Medicine Bow, WY- PRA Motive 7247 x Barstow Bankroll B73

Lot 25: $10,500 to Gene Smith – Olive, MT- KG Justified 3023 x PRA Cash 5133

Comments
A large crowd attended the Powder River Angus bull sale held at Buffalo Livestock Marketing in Buffalo, Wyoming. The good set of yearling bulls were well received by many repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale.

Neal Sorenson and Mark McNamee waiting for the sale to begin.
Neal Sorenson and Mark McNamee waiting for the sale to begin.
The crowd of buyers awaits the sale.
The crowd of buyers awaits the sale.
Production Sale Reports

|

See more