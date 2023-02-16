Powder River Angus
TSLN Reps: Brady Williams, Other_ Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2023
Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Mark McNamee
Averages:
110 yearling Angus bulls – $6,737
A large crowd attended the Powder River Angus bull sale held at Buffalo Livestock Marketing in Buffalo, Wyoming. The good set of yearling bulls were well received by many repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 10: $13,500 to EB Ranch -Broadus, Montana- U2 Coalition 206C x DFA Hero 1000
Lot 5: $12,000 to EB Ranch -Broadus, Montana- U2 Coalition 206C x HF Tiger 5T
Lot 33: $11,000 to Gene Smith – Olive, Montana- PRA Motive 7247 x Kramers Apollo 317
Lot 6: $10,500 to Carbon Creek Cattle – Medicine Bow, WY- PRA Motive 7247 x Barstow Bankroll B73
Lot 25: $10,500 to Gene Smith – Olive, MT- KG Justified 3023 x PRA Cash 5133
Comments
A large crowd attended the Powder River Angus bull sale held at Buffalo Livestock Marketing in Buffalo, Wyoming. The good set of yearling bulls were well received by many repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale.