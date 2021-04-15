Rambur Charolais 43rd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 10, 2021

Location: RC Feedlot & Sale Facility-Sidney, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

86 Charolais Bulls – $4,142

33 Angus Bulls – $3,500

20 Registered Yearling Heifers – $,2255

Warm and sunny weather along with a strong breeze were all on order for the 43rd Annual Rambur Charolais Bull Sale, held at the RC Feedlot & Sale Facility, just south of Sidney, Montana, on Saturday April 10, 2021. Many repeat buyers along with several new faces filled the seats in the sale facility. The Rambur family and crew have a long reputation of raising high quality cattle and excellent customer service. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 2 at $9,500, RC HOLLYWOOD 023 PLD, DOB 3/13/20, #M950612, LT PATRIOT 4004 PLD x RC MS DIAMOND 8124 PLD, Sold to Roster Charolais, Spencer, South Dakota.

Lot 8 at $7,500, RC HORSE CREEK 08 TW PLD, DOB 3/8/20, #M950616, JS DIAMOND 4247 PLD x RC MS BLUE STAR 448 PLD, Sold to Lane Edwards, Gillette, Wyoming.

Lot 6 at $7,000, RC HOT SPRING 0152 PLD, DOB 4/5/20, #M950621, RC ERIK 7116 x RC MS BLUE STAR 6131 PLD, Sold to Dale Stimpson, Lodge Grass, Montana.

Lot 9 at $7,000, RC HORIZON 0147 PLD, DOB 4/5/20, #M950613, ACE-WIA GRIDMAKER P x RC MS NEBRASKA 335 PLD, Sold to Dale Stimpson, Lodge Grass, Montana.

Top Angus Bull

Lot 110 at $7000, RC HORIZON 0608, DOB 3/16/20, #19992292, KD FOX CREEK 8432 x RC MS GOLD 8680, Sold to Nagle Ranch, Sidney, Montana

Top Heifers

Lot 211 at $3500, RC MS FOX CREEK 0662, DOB 4/3/20, #19974010, KD FOX CREEK 8432 x RC MS SUNDANCE 8618, Sold to XS Cattle Company, Monroeville, New Jersey

Lot 206 at $3250, RC MS RAGE 0628, DOB 3/20/20, #19973992, MERIT RAGE 4031B x RC MS BLACK GOLD 6681, Sold to Younkin Angus Ranch, Hamilton, Montana