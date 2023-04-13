Rambur Charolais 45th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep

Brady Williams



Date of Sale: April 8, 2023





Location: Sidney, MT at the ranch



Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar



Averages:

56 Yearling Charolais Bulls Average $4,857

33 Yearling Angus Bulls Average $4,440

35 Registered Yearling Angus Heifers Average $2,564

15 Registered Yearling Charolais Heifers Average $2,750





Lot 2 $14,500 to Wild Indian Acres, DeSota, MO; RC Keaton 281 PLD; 3/6/22; WDZ Front Range 602P x JLS Blue Star 0110 PLD.

Lot 14 $10,000 to Wagner Charolais, South Heart, ND; RC Kip 240 PLD; 3/14/22; Eatons Colosseum 00155 P x Keys One N Only 1E.

Lot 5 $8,500 to Miller Charolais, Donnybrook, ND; RC Kelse 217 PLD; 3/6/22; ACE-WIA Stoneman F17 ET x RC Erik 7116.

Lot 4 $7,500 to Dale Stimpson, Lodge Grass, MT; RC Kid Rock 2127 PLD; 4/9/22; RC Eagle 726 PLD x JS Diamond 4247 PLD.



Top Charolais Heifer:

Lot 101 $3,750 to Austin Barzee, Howe, ID; RC MS Garrett 2108 PLD; 4/2/22; RC Eagle 726 PLD x KCM Sanchez 7X.

Angus Sale Highlights:

Lot 213 $8,500 to Nagel Ranch, Sidney, MT; RC Keen 2610; 3/7/22; RC Generation 9648 x Greens Cowboy Kind 7199.

Lot 205 $8,000 to Trangmoe Angus, Glendive, MT; RC Keltic 2643; 3/20/22; RC Generation 9648 x Merit Rage 4031B.



Top Angus Heifer:

Lot 308 $4,250 to Jesse Kittleson, Bottineau, ND; RC MS Merit Rage 2621; 3/11/22; Merit Rage 4031B x Sinclair Emulation 5622 XP.

It was a great day in Sidney Montana for the annual Rambur Charolais Bull sale. The yearling Charolais and Angus cattle looked good and sold well. Congratulations on a nice sale.



Howard Rambur talking about the lot 1 Bull

srramburG_0155



