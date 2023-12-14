TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 4, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch, Colome, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

10 Registered Angus Bred Heifers avg. $5,575

617 Commercial Angus Bred Heifers avg. $2,976

3 Ranch Horses avg. $11,833





The Petersek Family at Raven Angus held their annual Customer Appreciation and Bred Heifer sale at the ranch just east of Colome, SD. The sale offering consisted of a select group of registered bred heifers and a large group of commercial heifers.



The commercial heifers either originated from the Raven Angus cowherd or had been purchased from top producers in the area, many that have utilized Raven Angus genetics. All were either AI bred to Raven Angus sired or pasture bred to Raven Angus bulls.



The top selling registered bred heifer was lot 2, Raven Priscilla J512, 2/16/2022 daughter of Tehama Patriarch F028 bred to Raven Republic selling at $8,500.



Selling at $8,250 was lot 8, Raven Henrietta Pride J181, 1/16/2022 daughter of Raven Nevada G100 bred to Raven Republic.



The top draft of commercial heifers sold at $3,150.



Reed Petersek was the spokesman for Raven Angus Customer Appreciation and Bred Heifer sale.







Tom Larson added a few Raven Angus bred heifers to his herd.




