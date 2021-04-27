TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 23, 2021

Location: Crawford Livestock, Crawford, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

40 Red Angus Bulls – $4,219

Brad & Trixie Grill and Jeff & Dianna Grill, along with their families held their 17th Annual Red Western Red Angus Bull sale at Crawford Livestock on Apr. 23.

Very nice set of yearling, 18-month old and Two year old bulls on the sale. Not a huge sale in the number of bulls, but huge on the quality. The bulls are moderate framed, thick and full of calving ease and performance.

Top selling bull was lot 26, Grill Ardmore 9009G, 3/7/19 son of Red Six Mile Sakic 832S x Citation 138-423 to Mitchell Red Angus, Kadoka, SD for $14,500.

Lot 1, B Lazy T 805 D012 H054, 2/23/20 son of PIE Franchise 805 x Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 to Wood Ranch, Hot Springs, SD for $6,000.

Lot 7, B Lazy T DM C037 H039, 2/18/20 son of 3SCC Domain A163 x 5L Alpine 4899-593Z to John Tanner, Edgemont, SD for $6,000.

Lot 14, B Lazy T Impact F026 H037, 2/17/20 son of Mushrush Impact Z352 x C-T New Direction 6044 for $5,500 to Jeremy Schroeder, Winner, SD

Lot 28, Grill Main Route 9016G, 10/15/19 son of WEBR Rural Route 561 x WEBR Vertex 31T to John Tanner, Edgemont, SD for $5,500.

Lance Brennan, Elsworth, NE and Jack Hunter, Hay Springs, NE got Red Angus bulls at the Red Western sale.



Jay Goff, Whitney, NE. Red Western Red Angus bull buyer.



Jeff Grill, spokesman for the Red Western Red Angus bulls.

