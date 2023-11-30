Redland Angus Bull and Commercial Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Nov. 18, 2023
Location: Buffalo, WY
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
156 Coming 2 year old Bulls – $9,298
84 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,080
Comments
Really nice November day to have the Redland Angus sale. You could walk through 156 bulls and not find one indifferent than the last. They were about as even as a set of bulls could get. It shows the work Kendrick and Sharon have put into this program.
Top Selling Bulls
Lot 102, Redland Do It All 103, March 17, 2022 son of OCC Do It All 656D Sold to Tim Birch of MT for $20,000
Lot 27, Redland Chancelor 27, March 17, 2022 son of OCC Chancelor 767C sold to Tim Birch of MT for $17,000
Lot 6, Redland Do It All 68, March 24, 2022 son of OCC Do It All 656D sold to Gaugler Angus of MT for $17,000
Lot 129, Redland Do It All 129, March 15, 2022 son of OCC Do It All 656D sold to Risse Ranch of SD for $17,000
Lot 156, Redland Do It all 156, March 26, 2022 son of OCC Do It All 656D sold to Ellsworth Ranch of SD for $15,500