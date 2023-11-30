Redland Angus Bull and Commercial Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: Nov. 18, 2023

Location: Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

156 Coming 2 year old Bulls – $9,298

84 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,080



Comments

Really nice November day to have the Redland Angus sale. You could walk through 156 bulls and not find one indifferent than the last. They were about as even as a set of bulls could get. It shows the work Kendrick and Sharon have put into this program.



Top Selling Bulls

Lot 102, Redland Do It All 103, March 17, 2022 son of OCC Do It All 656D Sold to Tim Birch of MT for $20,000



Lot 27, Redland Chancelor 27, March 17, 2022 son of OCC Chancelor 767C sold to Tim Birch of MT for $17,000



Lot 6, Redland Do It All 68, March 24, 2022 son of OCC Do It All 656D sold to Gaugler Angus of MT for $17,000



Lot 129, Redland Do It All 129, March 15, 2022 son of OCC Do It All 656D sold to Risse Ranch of SD for $17,000



Lot 156, Redland Do It all 156, March 26, 2022 son of OCC Do It All 656D sold to Ellsworth Ranch of SD for $15,500

Ellsworth Ranch of South Dakota were in on a lot of the top end bulls.





Lloyd ranch from Otter MT bought a few of the good Redland Angus bulls

Kendrick Redland getting ready for a great sale on a really even, quality set of bulls.




