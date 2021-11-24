TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2021

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction-Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

158 Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls – $7,272

79 Commercial Bred Heifers Averaged $2,191

The weather was excellent for the Annual Redland Angus ‘Range Calved-Range Raised’ production sale, held November 20, 2021 at Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming. Redland Angus has a well known program focused on cattle that are efficient, cost effective, low maintenance, and developed to perform on the range. Congratulations to Kendrick, Sharon, and crew on a great sale!

Lot 36 at $16,500, REDLAND CHANCELLOR 1410, DOB 3/7/20, OCC CHANCELLOR 767C x REDLAND BLACKCAP 5543, Sold to Riss UV Angus, Martin, South Dakota.

Lot 110 at $15,500, REDLAND EMBLAZON 450, DOB 3/15/20, REDLAND EMBLAZON 1205 x REDLAND ERICA 1386, Sold to 4 Butte Cattle Co., Chinook, Montana.

Lot 101 at $15,000, REDLAND DO IT ALL 1390, DOB 4/1/20, OCC DO IT ALL 656D x REDLAND BARBARAMERE 5333, Sold to Tim Birch, Alzada, Montana.

Lot 2 at $15,000, REDLAND DO IT ALL 190, DOB 3/29/20, OCC DO IT ALL 656D x REDLAND ERICA 621, Sold to Rafter U Cross Angus, Quinn, South Dakota.

Lot 138 at $14,000, REDLAND CHANCELLOR 410, DOB 3/23/20, OCC CHANCELLOR 767C x REDLAND EDELLA 1282, Sold to JH Livestock, North Dakota.

Bob Redland- Redland Red Angus & Gelbvieh -Hysham, Montana. Bob is a cousin to Kendrick Redland.

