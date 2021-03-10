TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 6, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Hysham, MT

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

64 Yearling Bulls – $4,184

It was a gloriously sunny day for the Redland Red Angus and Gelbvieh bull sale held at the ranch near Hysham, MT. The Redland bulls are fed to maximize soundness and longevity. There was an excellent cross section of calving ease, performance and carcass traits in the sale offering, giving buyers bulls that will work in most any ranching operation.

Top selling bull was lot 31, Red Wizard 045, Jan. 2020 son of WFL Merlin 018A x KCC Ricardo 803U to Broken Chain Ranch, Sumatra, MT for $10,000.

Lot 16, $8,500. Red Redemption 031 is a Jan. 2020 son of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 x Holden Break Thru 143 to Spear J Red Angus, Jordan, MT.

Lot 4, $8,250. Red Spartan 007 is a Jan. 2020 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 x Perks Chateau 601S to Dan Flugge, Hobson, MT.

Lot 19, $7,500. Red Merlin 001, a Jan. 2020 son of WFL Merlin 018A x MLK Crk. Epic 0190 sold to Broken Chain Ranch, Sumatra, MT.

Lot 3, $7,250. RED Contour 025, Jan. 2020 son of C-Bar-RJ Contour 106C x K2 Red Alliance 1602 73 sold to Laubach Red Angus, Big Timber, MT.

Bob and Frances Dellit, Broken Chain Ranch, Sumatra, MT repeat Redland bull buyers.



Ruth Baue and Jenny Moke at the start of the Redland Red Angus Bull sale.

