Reich Ranch Charolais 64th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 8, 2021

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

43 Yearling Charolais bulls – $3,258

Reich Ranch Charolais celebrated their 64th annual bull sale on April 8 at the Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fouche, SD. The Reich Charolais bulls were raised on mother’s milk and grass, weaned off and went straight to gaining. The average daily gain on this set of sale bulls was 3.53 lb./day on long hay and processed grain.

Top selling bull was lot 4, RR Sir 012P, 3/20 son of BHD Sir Halfours A518 x LHD Class W1239 to Harold Miller, Newell, SD for $7,000.

Lot 36, RR Encounter 093P, 3/20 son of Eatons Encounter 70183P x Eatons Lead On P5037 to Dale Schuelke, Black Hawk, SD for $5,750.

Lot 46, RR Charger 0112P, 3/20 son of Eatons Super Charged 71548P x MD Full Return U1985 to Matt Reedy, Philip, SD for $4,750.

Lot 6, RR Encounter 021P TW, 3/21 son of Eatons Encounter 70183P x Eatons Windsong 10144P to Little Ranch Co., Leiter, WY for $4,250.

