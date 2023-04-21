Reich Ranch Charolais 66th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 13, 2023



Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Average:

45 Yearling Charolais Bulls avg. $3,929





Great set of stout, growthy bulls from Tim and Ree Reich for their 66th Annual Charolais bull sale. There was plenty of growth and power in the bulls, but it was combined with calving ease. The sale bulls’ average birthweight was right at 83 pounds, with actual weaning weights over 850. Growth, calving ease and power.



Plus, don’t miss Ree’s home made donuts that are still warm before the sale.



Lot 22, RR Super 274P, 3/9/2022 son of Eatons Super Charged 71548P x MD Regis B 3124P to Harold Miller, Mud Butte, SD, for $6,250.



Lot 18, RR Respect 269P, 3/8/22 son of DC/CJC Respect G101P x Eatons Insider 00418 to Harold Miller, Mud Butte, SD, for $5,750.



Lot 48, RR Profile 2162P, 3/29/2022 son of Eatons Profiler 90072P x LHD Class W1239 to Harold Miller, Mud Butte, SD, for $5,500.



Lot 58, RR Profile 2184P, 4/19/2022 son of Eatons Profiler 90220P x SM Teton B1041P to Smith Ranch, Lodgepole, SD, for $5,500.



Lot 21, RR Progenitor 273P x DC/MD Progenitor F1269P x DC/MD Progenitor F1269P to Jim Palo, Newell, SD, for $5,250.



Harold Miller and his number one ranch hand. Longtime Reich Ranch bull buyer.

Sale host Tim Reich at the 66th Annual Reich Ranch Charolais bull sale.

Jim Palo and Jack Orwick, Newell, SD both got Reich Ranch bulls.

