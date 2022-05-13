TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 4, 2022

Location: Bradley Community Center, Bradley, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

72 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,951

29 Yearling SimAngus bulls avg. $5,547

18 Yearling Charolais bulls avg. $3,944

Excellent sale for Reppe family for their annual Reppe Ranch “Best in the Midwest” Bull Sale held at the Bradley Community Center in Bradley, SD. Great selection of Angus, Charolais and SimAngus bulls that were in great sale condition and very well accepted by the crowd on hand and over the airways.

Top Angus bulls:

Lot 62, R5 Solution I87, 2/17/2021 son of R5 Solution E38 x Connealy Legendary 644L to Krebs Ranch, Gordon, NE for $12,000.

Lot 41, R5 38 Special I267, 3/4/2021 son of Baldridge 38 Special x Sitz Upward 307R to Bob & Christine Meier, Doland, SD for $8,500.

Lot 9, R5 Power Tool I208, 3/2/2021 son of R5 Power Tool E260 x R5 Forefront 0171 to Prairie Pride Angus, Enderlin, ND for $8,000.

Lot 36, R5 38 Special I138, 2/25/2021 son of Baldridge 38 Special x R5 New Design C5376 to Prairie Pride Angus, Enderlin, ND for $8,000.

Lot 46, R38 Special I326, 3/7/2021 son of Baldridge 38 Special x GAR Prophet to Aaron Vilhauer, Mina, SD for $8,000.

Top SimAngus bull was lot 93, AR Proclamation J349, 3/9/2021 son of WS Proclamation E202 x SVF/NJC Mo Better M217 to Tracy Burgod, Ipswich, SD for $10,000.

Top selling Charolais bull was 139, R5 Big Ben I494, 3/19/2021 son of WCR Sir Big Ben 9253 x LT Sundance 4169P to Doll Famrs, New Salem, ND for $10,500.

Adam Reppe, spokesman for Reppe Ranch



Hoffman Ranch, Leola, SD got a couple Reppe bulls.

