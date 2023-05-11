Reppe Ranch “Best in the Midwest” Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: May 3, 2023



Location: Bradley, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

74 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,456

38 Simmental & Sim/Angus Yearling Bulls $5,460

5 Yearling Charolais Bulls $3,550



A large crowd gathered at the Bradley Community Center to bid and buy on a tremendous set of Reppe Ranch bulls. The Reppe Family offered Angus, Simmental, Sim/Angus and Charolais yearling bulls. This family works extremely hard to produce a set of bulls that they are not only proud of but bulls they would use in their own program. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 120 $13,000, AR EAGLE K60 (Sim/Angus) 1-30-22 son of HOOKS EAGLE 6E X AR ELISSA H188, to Tracy Burgard Ipswich, SD.

Lot 110 $12,500, AR FROSTY K3 (Sim/Angus) 1-23-22 son of TJ FROSTY 318E X AR BARBARA H5, to Dale Heidenreich, Mellette, SD.

Lot 7 $10,000 R5 WHEEL HOUSE J185 (Angus) 2-13-22, son of DL WHEELHOUSE 409 X R5 EDELLA D490, to Duane Gray, Ridgeview, SD.

Lot 19 $9,500 R5 THREE RIVERS J143 (Angus) 2-8-22, son of ELLINGSON THREE RIVERS 8062 X R5 MISS ROYAL D122, to Duane Gray, Ridgeview, SD.

Lot 62 $9,250 R5 FIREBALL J298 (Angus) 2-22-22, son of GB FIREBALL 672 X R5 ELIZABETH H42, to Bob Meier, Doland, SD.

Lot 36 $9,000 R5 CAPITALIST J63 (Angus) 1-30-22, son of LD CAPITALIST 316 X R5 TESA H255, to Bob Meier, Doland, SD.

Lot 6 $9,000 R5 WHEELHOUSE J183 (Angus) 2-13-22, son of DL WHEELHOUSE 409 X R5 AUDREY D307, to Bob Meier, Doland, SD.

Lot 95 $9,000 RDR SHEAR PLEASURE K479 (Sim/Angus) 3-11-22, son of AR SHEAR PLEASURE F372 X RDR MS GRANGER F810, to Nova Johnson, Menomonie, WI.



Elissa Reppe, Seth Weishaar and Adam Reppe conducted the sale

SRReppe





A pen of Reppe bulls on display ahead of the sale.

SRReppe1





Alex Reppe talks bull business with Bob Meier of Doland, S.D.

SRReppe2







Jayden Ducheneaux of Mobridge, S.D., bought several front end Reppe bulls.

srreppe3



