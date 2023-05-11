Reppe Ranch “Best in the Midwest” Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: May 3, 2023
Location: Bradley, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
74 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,456
38 Simmental & Sim/Angus Yearling Bulls $5,460
5 Yearling Charolais Bulls $3,550
A large crowd gathered at the Bradley Community Center to bid and buy on a tremendous set of Reppe Ranch bulls. The Reppe Family offered Angus, Simmental, Sim/Angus and Charolais yearling bulls. This family works extremely hard to produce a set of bulls that they are not only proud of but bulls they would use in their own program. Congratulations on a great sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 120 $13,000, AR EAGLE K60 (Sim/Angus) 1-30-22 son of HOOKS EAGLE 6E X AR ELISSA H188, to Tracy Burgard Ipswich, SD.
Lot 110 $12,500, AR FROSTY K3 (Sim/Angus) 1-23-22 son of TJ FROSTY 318E X AR BARBARA H5, to Dale Heidenreich, Mellette, SD.
Lot 7 $10,000 R5 WHEEL HOUSE J185 (Angus) 2-13-22, son of DL WHEELHOUSE 409 X R5 EDELLA D490, to Duane Gray, Ridgeview, SD.
Lot 19 $9,500 R5 THREE RIVERS J143 (Angus) 2-8-22, son of ELLINGSON THREE RIVERS 8062 X R5 MISS ROYAL D122, to Duane Gray, Ridgeview, SD.
Lot 62 $9,250 R5 FIREBALL J298 (Angus) 2-22-22, son of GB FIREBALL 672 X R5 ELIZABETH H42, to Bob Meier, Doland, SD.
Lot 36 $9,000 R5 CAPITALIST J63 (Angus) 1-30-22, son of LD CAPITALIST 316 X R5 TESA H255, to Bob Meier, Doland, SD.
Lot 6 $9,000 R5 WHEELHOUSE J183 (Angus) 2-13-22, son of DL WHEELHOUSE 409 X R5 AUDREY D307, to Bob Meier, Doland, SD.
Lot 95 $9,000 RDR SHEAR PLEASURE K479 (Sim/Angus) 3-11-22, son of AR SHEAR PLEASURE F372 X RDR MS GRANGER F810, to Nova Johnson, Menomonie, WI.