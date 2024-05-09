Reppe Ranch “Best In The Midwest” Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: May 1, 2024



Location: Bradley SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

83 Angus Bulls $5,939

36 SimAngus Bulls $5,597

8 Charolais Bulls $4,214



The Reppe Family offered another consistent and high performing set of bulls for their annual sale. They stand behind their philosophy if we wouldn’t use the bull neither should you. A large crowd of customers was hand and great sale was had. Congratulations!



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 25 R5 PATRIARCH K49, 2-2-23 (Angus) son of Tehama Patriarch F028 x R5 Edella 1589 to WY Buyer for $13,500.

LOT 57 R5 SIGNAL K269, 2-26-23 (Angus) son of VAR Signal 7244 x R5 Super Miss H67 to SD Buyer for $12,500.

LOT 101 AR CHIEF K158, 2-21-23 (Sim Angus) son of TJ Chief 460G x AR Eldorene H94 to SD Buyer for $11,000.

LOT 5 R5 PROFOUND K200, (Angus) son of Ellingson Profound 8155 x R5 Emily H362 to ND Buyer for $10,500.

LOT 2 R5 PROFOUND K137, 2-29-23 (Angus) son of Ellingson Profound 8155 x R5 Elba H161 to SD Buyer for $10,000.

LOT 31 R5 PATRIARCH K153, 2-20-23 (Angus) son of Tehama Patriarch F028 x R5 Cassandra 1161 to SD Buyer for $10,000.

LOT 35 R5 TAHOE K60, 2-4-23 (Angus) son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x R5 Lassie 1246 to SD Buyer for $10,000.

LOT 112 AR PIONEER K296, 2-27-23 (SimAngus) son of ES A9063-1 x AR Roylene G19 to SD Buyer for $10,000.



Adam Reppe gives the opening remarks SRReppeWeishaar17



