Reyes Russell 31st Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2022

Location: MR Angus Ranch-Wheatland, Wyoming

Auctioneers: Lex Madden and Lander Nicodemus

Averages:

240 Angus Bulls – $6,525

Great Day for the Reyes and Russell families as they hosted the 31st Annual Reyes Russell Angus Bull Sale at the MR Angus Ranch outside of Wheatland, Wyoming. Congratulations on a great sale!