Reyes Russell 31st Annual Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2022
Location: MR Angus Ranch-Wheatland, Wyoming
Auctioneers: Lex Madden and Lander Nicodemus
Averages:
240 Angus Bulls – $6,525
Great Day for the Reyes and Russell families as they hosted the 31st Annual Reyes Russell Angus Bull Sale at the MR Angus Ranch outside of Wheatland, Wyoming. Congratulations on a great sale!
