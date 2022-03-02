 Reyes Russell 31st Annual Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Reyes Russell 31st Annual Angus Bull Sale

Production Sale Reports Production-sale-reports |

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2022

Location: MR Angus Ranch-Wheatland, Wyoming

Auctioneers: Lex Madden and Lander Nicodemus

Averages:

240 Angus Bulls – $6,525

Great Day for the Reyes and Russell families as they hosted the 31st Annual Reyes Russell Angus Bull Sale at the MR Angus Ranch outside of Wheatland, Wyoming. Congratulations on a great sale!

Looking over the bulls.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Production Sale Reports
See more