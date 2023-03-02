Reyes/ Russell Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2023
Location, Wheatland, WY at the ranch
Auctioneers: Lex Madden and Lander Nicodemus
Averages:
240 bulls averaged $6,899
It was a breezy day in Wheatland, Wyoming for the Reyes and Russell Angus Bull Sale. They were a nice set of mostly two-year-old PAP tested bulls. With a good crowd of bull buyers in the stands it was a great sale.
High selling bull was lot 6 MR Next 00131 son of Next Gen 36 Next Step 189 x MR Marlboro 3308 for $21,000.
Lot 4 MR Outside 34791 son of KR Outside 7687 x Granger Great Falls 053 for $20,000.
Lot 67 MR Ideal 36671 son of Ideal 4223 of 1168 BLKBRD x KMR Cash 355 for $20,000.
Lot 71 MR Ideal 36121 son of Ideal 4223 of 1168 BLKBIRD x McConnell Duty 5291 for $20,000.
Lot 8 MR Commodore 36461 son of Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Apex Sirloin 1906 for $17,000.
Top Yearling Bull was lot 238 KMR Exclusive 532 son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Sitz Uncommon for $18,000.